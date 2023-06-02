THE Impact rankings 2023: Shoolini University among top 200 globally

For the second year in a row, Shoolini University has been placed in the top 200 global universities by the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings for 2023. It has also retained the second position in the country, behind Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and is bracketed with Lovely Professional University in the 101-200 category.

The varsity bagged the top position in the country for climate change under the sustainable development goals (SDGs) mandated by the United Nations.

Chancellor and founder PK Khosla said that it was a matter of pride that the 13-year-old university has retained its place among the top 200 global universities despite stiff competition. He attributed the achievement to “the untiring efforts of the faculty to establish new benchmarks in teaching and research”.

Out of 812 institutions, the university stood 43rd globally for affordable and clean energy. It was at number four in India out of 39 institutions.

It also found a place in the 101-200 band globally for climate action, out of 735 institutions, and was the joint first in India, out of 29 institutions.

