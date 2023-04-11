Theft at doc’s house in Kharar

A thief decamped with ₹5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from a house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on April 7. The house belonged to a doctor couple and a case was registered in the matter on Sunday.

Homeowner Dr Stalenpreet Singh said the incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the house. “The thief was wearing a yellow t-shirt and entered the house by pushing the window AC in. The thief knew that my wife and I were not in the house,” he added.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police Rupinderdeep said that the police have not ruled out the possibility of the thief being an insider and ensured that the case will be cracked soon.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) at the Kharar Sadar police station on Sunday.

