Thieves assault family of 3 after breaking into Dera Bassi house; steal cash, gold

The family of 3 was asleep on Saturday when they heard the thieves rummaging through their house and found them carrying wooden sticks from their garden
On spotting the family, the thieves assaulted them with the sticks, and fled with 90,000 cash, gold jewellery and four mobile phones, apart from their CCTV cameras. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A group of four burglars broke into a house at Trivedi Camp, Dera Bassi, on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday, and decamped with 90,000 cash and gold jewellery after assaulting the house owner and his family members.

Mohinder Singh, 75, who retired from the Punjab forest department, told the police that the thieves broke in around 1 am, while he, his wife and son were asleep. As the thieves started rummaging through the house for valuables, the family woke up and saw four men carrying wooden sticks from their garden.

On spotting the family, the thieves assaulted them with the sticks, and fled with what they had gathered, including 90,000 cash, gold jewellery and four mobile phones, apart from their CCTV cameras.

The family immediately called the police and a police team led by sub-inspector Balwinder Singh from the Mubarikpur police post reached the spot.

The sub-inspector said they had booked the unidentified accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The thieves were aware about the location of CCTV cameras and their DVRs in the house. We are searching for CCTV footage from nearby houses and roads, and hope to crack the case soon,” he added.

