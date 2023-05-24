20 lakh, gold jewellery stolen from locked house in Chandigarh’s Kishangarh

Thieves broke into a locked house in Kishangarh and decamped with ₹20 lakh in cash, along with gold jewellery, on Monday.

The complainant said the stolen money included compensation for land acquisition and rent from their three rented houses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Complainant Suman, 21, who works for Airtel at IT Park, said she, along with her mother, were away at their relative’s house in Chandimandir, Panchkula.

When they returned on Tuesday, they found the lock of their house’s main gate broken. On entering the house, they were shocked to find the household articles scattered and a locked wooden box, which contained ₹20 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, lying empty.

The complainant said the stolen money included compensation for land acquisition and rent from their three rented houses. Police are checking CCTV cameras installed near the house to trace the accused. A burglary case has been registered at the IT Park police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON