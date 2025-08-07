Thieves strike again, make off with tyres from parked SUV

In a growing spate of tyre thefts across the city, miscreants once again targeted a parked SUV in the Industrial Area A, stealing all four tyres of a Mahindra Scorpio and fleeing the scene after propping the vehicle up on bricks. This marks the fifth such incident in the past 17 days, yet Ludhiana police are still to crack a single case. In a growing spate of tyre thefts across the city, miscreants once again targeted a parked SUV in the Industrial Area A, stealing all four tyres of a Mahindra Scorpio and fleeing the scene after propping the vehicle up on bricks. This marks the fifth such incident in the past 17 days, yet Ludhiana police are still to crack a single case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused at the Division Number 2 Police Station, following a complaint by Sarfaraz Saifi, a resident of Janakpuri and owner of a garment factory in the area. Saifi is also the son of Congress leader Almudin Saifi.

In his statement to police, Sarfaraz stated that he had parked his Scorpio SUV under a shed outside his factory premises on August 4. Upon arriving the next morning, he was stunned to find all four tyres missing, with the SUV left elevated on bricks. He informed the police.

ASI Jasvir Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to identify the culprits. A case under sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

Pattern of unsolved thefts

July 31: Burglars struck Upkar Nagar and Kundanpuri, stealing all four tyres from three vehicles, each left propped up on bricks.

July 20: In a separate case, thieves stole three alloy wheels and a spare tyre from a Mahindra Thar parked at the Civil Hospital parking lot, again leaving the vehicle raised on jacks.