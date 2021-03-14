Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves who stole unattended bags from buses arrested in Chandigarh
Two thieves, who would make off with unattended bags in buses, have been nabbed by the Chandigarh Police
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Two thieves, who would make off with unattended bags in buses, have been nabbed by the Chandigarh Police.

As many as nine laptops, an iPad and a charger have been recovered from the accused, identified as Om Parkash, 61, and Balram, 26, both hailing from Arya Nagar in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

The arrests came following investigation into two such thefts at the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43 on March 6 and March 12.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were drug addicts and used to steal bags containing electronics to finance their addiction.

They would get onboard buses making a stop and observe passengers who would leave their electronic bags unattended to steal them.

Looking into their past criminal record, police found a case of mobile theft registered against Balram at the GRP police station in Rohtak.

The duo was presented in court on Sunday and sent to one-day police remand for more recoveries.

