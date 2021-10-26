‘Think before speaking’: Capt posts Aroosa Alam’s pictures with politicians, actors

Amid a political row over his Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam, former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday released her photos with several senior politicians and other dignitaries, asking the detractors to think before speaking.

Alam, a defence journalist from Pakistan, has been in the midst of a controversy after deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa said that the state government will conduct a probe into her alleged links with Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Singh, who termed it a “baseless investigation”, posted on Facebook about a dozen purported photos in which Alam is seen with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, actor Dilip Kumar and film director Mahesh Bhatt, among others.

“I am posting a series of pictures of Mrs Aroosa Alam with various dignitaries. I suppose they are all also contacts of the ISI. Those who say so should think before speaking (sic),” Singh wrote on Facebook. The ex-CM further said that unfortunately visas were banned at the moment between India and Pakistan otherwise he would have invited her again.

“Incidentally, I am going to be 80 in March and Mrs Alam 69 next year. Narrow minded ness seems to be order of the day (sic),” he added, taking a dig at those raising questions over their friendship.

Singh was made to resign from the chief minister’s post in September following months of rift and turbulence in the state unit. The Congress leaders have stepped up their attacks on the two-time former chief minister after his announcement that he would form his own political outfit and have an understanding with the BJP for the upcoming state polls.