This government ‘smart’ school in Mohali has a single teacher for all classes

Declared a smart school two years ago, the Government Elementary School in Bhikandi village of Majri block in Mohali, has been functioning with just one teacher for over 80 students for the last five months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till July this year, the school had three teachers. Two of them were transferred, leaving the lone teacher to take care of all classes (up to Class-5). The school doesn’t even have a headmaster, so the administrative duties also fall upon this lone teacher.

Nirmal Singh, a village resident and a parent, said, “The only teacher here goes from one class to another, haphazardly covering bits and portions of the syllabus, leaving the students confused.”

He added, “Even though the Right to Education Act mandates provision of a primary school (up to Class 5) within 1km of the village’s area and an upper primary school (up to Class 8) within 3km, children of Bhikandi are forced to travel 8km for classes beyond Class 5. The nearest senior secondary school is 12km away, due to which girls often drop out after Class 10 and sometimes, even boys don’t pursue education beyond Class 12.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Village sarpanch Pal Singh said, “We have written to the authorities concerned several times but to no avail. Last year, our children suffered due to the pandemic, this year, the lack of teachers is going to affect their studies.”

Mohali district education officer (DEO, primary), Baljinder Singh said, “There is a shortage of teachers, but our recruitment process is in process. We will be sending teachers to the said school by next week.”