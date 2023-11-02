This October was Chandigarh’s third wettest of decade

October this year witnessed 23.7 mm rain, which was third highest in the month since 2013, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Of the total rain, 18.8 mm was recorded on October 16 alone, making it the wettest October day in two years. At 23.7 mm, the total rain was 30.9% above the normal average of 18.1 mm, as per IMD data.

Over the past decade, October 2021 was the wettest with 36.5 mm rain, followed by October 2013, when 35.7 mm rain was logged.

Speaking about the rain this time, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “There was a strong Western Disturbance (WD) active in the middle of the month that led to the rain. Usually strong WDs are not seen around this time of the year.”

October’s average maximum temperature was 31.9°C, while the average minimum temperature was 17.8°C.

In the last decade, at 33.7°C, the highest average maximum temperature in the month was recorded in 2020, while the lowest average minimum temperature was 16.7°C in 2018.

Above normal temp, rain expected in November

As per the forecast for November issued by IMD, both maximum and minimum temperatures, along with rain, have a likelihood of staying above normal. This forecast is issued based on probability models.

Speaking about this, Singh said there seemed to be heightened activity of WDs this month that will lead to rain and cloudy skies, and also higher temperature at night.

Currently, two weak WDs are active over the region, but clear skies are likely to continue this week. Cloud cover may appear from November 5 and a fresh WD will affect the city from November 7.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature changed slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday, going down from 31.3°C on to 31.2°C, two degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature, on the other hand, went up from 14.7°C to 15.6°C, also two degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will continue to remain between 30°C and 31°C, and the minimum temperature is also likely to stay below 16°C.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to stay in the moderate bracket on Wednesday. At 6 pm on Wednesday, the 24-hour average AQI was 159 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22, 138 at the Sector 25 station and 167 at the Sector 53 station.

AQI in the moderate range (101-200) can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung, asthma and heart diseases. Even in satisfactory range (51-100), it can cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

