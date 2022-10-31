Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thousands offer prayers at Chandigarh’s Sec-42 lake on third day of Chhath Puja

Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:06 AM IST

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan was the chief guest for the Chhath Puja festivities

Residents offering prayers at the Sector-42 lake, Chandigarh, on the penultimate day of the Chhath Puja celebrations. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Over a thousand people flocked the New Lake in Sector 42 on Sunday evening, the third day of the Chhath Puja festivities. The four-day celebration honours the sun god and is especially popular with those hailing from states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Devotees were spotted offering prayer at sunset as part of the main pooja, which is meant to take place on the third day.

Speaking about the preparations, Purvanchal Welfare Association president DK Singh said, “We had made arrangements for around 50,000 people to come to offer prayers this time as the previous two years due to the pandemic the celebrations were muted.”

Arrangements were also put in place for people to break their fast in the evening, with around 10-12 quintals of milk and 150 dozen bananas being made available at the venue. Organisers had also set up tents for people travelling from outside the city.

Elaborating on the significance of the festival, Purvanchal Parivar convenor PN Shahi said it marked a celebration of the sun and nature before adding that stalls had been set up near the Sector 42 lake for distribution of medicinal plants to the attendees.

UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan was the chief guest for the evening festivities, while inspector general of police Raj Kumar Singh was the guest of honour. Other officials of the UT administration also attended the function over the course of the previous two days.

The pooja will conclude on Monday morning, with attendees offering prayers at sunrise — which as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will take place at 6.36 am.

