Thousands offer prayers on Jumat-ul-Vida at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar

A biggest congregation in Kashmir on Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was held at Hazratbal Dargah where thousands offered prayers amid tight security arrangements.

Thousands of people from all the corners of the Valley converged at Hazratbal to take part in congregation prayers on Friday today. National Confrence president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah also offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. On the occasion prayers were held for the peace in Valley. Big religious gatherings were also held at mosques across Kashmir.

No Shab-e-Qadr and Friday prayers were allowed at Valley’s grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in old city Srinagar by the administration which has prompted sharp reactions from common people and politicians. Around the Jamia Masjid, tight security arrangements were put in place and the gates of the mosques weren’t opened for Friday prayers.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of major political parties of J&K, including the People’s Democratic Party, National Conference and the CPI (M), said that the move to not allow prayers at Jamia Masjid was “reprehensible”, calling it direct interference in people’s religious affairs.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the managing body of the grand mosque, on Wednesday informed that the government and police officials headed by a magistrate visited the mosque premises at Nowhatta in the old city in the evening after Iftar and conveyed to the Auqaf members that authorities have decided not to allow congregational prayers on the final Friday as well as no night prayers or Shab e Qadr on Thursday at the historic mosque.

