Threat call to Punjabi singer Amar Noorie: Cops to release Kapurthala woman, say her WhatsApp hacked

The case of a threat call made to singer Amar Noorie, wife of late legendary singer Sardool Sikandar, has taken a peculiar turn after police claimed that the woman arrested in the case is herself a victim of cyber fraud. Khanna City-2 police had registered an FIR under Sections 351(3) and 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons (HT File)

A day after her arrest, police initiated proceedings to discharge the Kapurthala-based woman, while launching a hunt to trace the actual accused who allegedly hacked her WhatsApp account and made the threatening call.

Police suspect the motive behind the threat call was to extort money from the singer by putting her under pressure. Khanna deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Kumar Singla said that after receiving a complaint from Noorie, police traced the number used to make the call and arrested Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Saidpur village in the Sultanpur Lodhi area of Kapurthala district.

During questioning, the woman told police that while scrolling through Instagram reels, she came across a post offering jobs. She began chatting with the account holder and shared her contact number. She also shared a one-time password (OTP) received on her phone, following which her WhatsApp account was hacked and misused to make calls to the singer, the DSP said.

“We found no involvement of the woman in threatening the singer. She is being discharged from the case, and the process has already been initiated,” Singla said. “The singer has not mentioned any extortion bid in the complaint, but we suspect that the motive of the accused was to extort money from Noorie by putting her under fear. The police are trying to trace the accused,”he added.

Khanna City-2 police had registered an FIR under Sections 351(3) and 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons. According to the complaint, Noorie received a call from an unknown number on December 16. The caller introduced himself as inspector Gurmeet Singh and questioned her about her son, Alap Sikandar. He falsely claimed that illegal ammunition had been recovered from a vehicle linked to Alap and threatened her, warning that her son should give up singing, failing which he would face “serious consequences”.