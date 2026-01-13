Threat to Bikram Majithia in jail serious issue, says Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday took note of the plea raising concerns over the security of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in Nabha Jail, observing that the matter was “serious” and required urgent attention. The court listed the case for Tuesday. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia

“To be taken up immediately after the urgent list. In the meantime, learned state counsel shall seek instructions in this regard from the concerned inspector general of police as well as from the superintendent of jail, Nabha,” justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri said.

The court’s directions came after DS Sobti, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that there is an urgency in the present matter to the extent that the life of the petitioner, who is an undertrial, is under threat from a banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International, as per inputs received from ADGP (Internal Intelligence).

On January 10, Punjab Police sounded a security alert following intelligence inputs indicating a potential threat to Majithia.

According to an internal communication issued by the counter-intelligence wing, a central agency is learned to have warned that Pakistan-based banned terror outfit BKI may be planning to target Majithia.

“According to an input received from a central agency, Pak-based terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has plans to target Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is currently lodged in Nabha Jail, Punjab. In view of the above, you are requested to take suitable preventive and precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident,” reads the letter issued by ADGP (Counter-Intelligence) to other senior police officials of Punjab Police.

Sobti also pointed out that Majithia had filed the present petition even before his arrest in the disproportionate assets case, at a time when the Punjab government had reduced his security cover. However, following his arrest, the petition was not taken up for hearing.

Based on the developments, Majithia’s counsel sought permission to file a fresh application seeking an urgent hearing, which was allowed by the court.

Majithia, a former cabinet minister and three-time MLA, has been lodged in New Nabha Jail since June 25, 2025, following his arrest in a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on allegations of laundering ₹540 crore in drug money. The DA case stems from an earlier FIR registered in 2021 during investigations related to drug trafficking in Punjab.