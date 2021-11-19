Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three arrested for killing 18-year-old Amritsar youth
Three arrested for killing 18-year-old Amritsar youth

Accused identified as Gurnam Singh, alias Shera, Navraj Singh and Vikram Singh, all in their early twenties, of Kot Khalsa area in Amritsar
A case under Section 302 (murder) was registered against unidentified person(s) after the recovery of the body Noordi canal on the Amritsar-Chabhal road on September 16.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly killing an eighteen-year-old youth from Beas whose body was found in Noordi canal on the Amritsar-Chabhal road on September 16.

The accused were identified as Gurnam Singh, alias Shera, Navraj Singh and Vikram Singh, all in their early twenties, of the Kot Khalsa area in Amritsar.

Varinder Kaur, the mother of victim Prabhjit Singh, who had gone missing since August 22, suspected that he might be abducted and killed by someone. The Beas station house officer (SHO) initiated a probe and Prabhjit’s body was found from the canal subsequently.

A case under Section 302 (murder) was registered against unidentified person(s) after the recovery of the body.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Rakesh Kaushal said, “We found in our probe that Prabhjit had been in contact with the three suspects who are drug addicts. They were questioned on the basis of suspicion. On August 22, the trio accused took drugs along with the victim. The accused revealed that after taking drugs, the victim’s condition deteriorated and he died. They threw his body in the canal out of fear.”

The accused will be produced in court seeking their police remand for further questioning, the SSP said.

