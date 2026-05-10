Three booked after Chandigarh man alleges ₹7 lakh fraud in property deal

A Chandigarh resident has alleged that he was duped of over ₹7 lakh after a property deal in Mohali collapsed on the day of registration, following which Balongi police booked three persons for cheating and criminal conspiracy. Ahead of the property registration, Ravi allegedly demanded more money for registry-related expenses. (HT File)

According to the complaint filed by Amit Kumar, property dealer Ravi and his sister Meghna introduced him to a house in Shiv City, Behlolpur, owned by Kuldeep Kumar. The deal was finalised for ₹21.30 lakh.

The complainant alleged that he paid ₹3 lakh in cash as earnest money in January 2025 and later transferred another ₹1.20 lakh online to the seller. He further claimed that Ravi and Meghna took ₹1.33 lakh on the pretext of arranging a home loan and preparing documents, but failed to secure the loan.

Amit told police that he later arranged a ₹15.08 lakh loan on his own. Ahead of the property registration, Ravi allegedly demanded more money for registry-related expenses, forcing him to sell jewellery to arrange ₹80,000 in cash.

On March 31, when the parties reached the sub-registrar’s office in Mohali, Ravi and Meghna allegedly took another ₹60,000 for stamp papers and disappeared.

Police said Kuldeep Kumar later issued a cheque of ₹4 lakh to the complainant, but it was dishonoured. Balongi police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.