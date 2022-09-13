Three booked for murder as Yamunanagar man succumbs to injuries

: Three men have been booked on murder charges after a 24-year-old man from Yamunanagar succumbed to assault injuries during treatment, police said on Monday.

The deceased Monu Khan, a daily wager from Manohar Colony area of Jagadhri town, was undergoing treatment at PGIMS in Chandigarh.

The accused have been identified as Kanhaiya Lal, Sachin (Khan’s neighbour), Shiva and Bajrangi- all from Yamunanagar.

Gurdayal Singh, in-charge, Buria Gate police post in Yamunanagar, said that Sachin and Shiva were out on bail in an old case of assault on Khan’s friend Kannu, in which Khan was acting as a mediator.

In a case registered earlier under charges of attempted murder, Khan had alleged that on Kanhaiya’s directions, the three men attacked him with weapons around Sunday night.

“Sachin attacked on my legs, Shiva hit with a rod on my head and Bajrangi injured my arms badly. My all limbs were broken in the attack. As I shouted, locals gathered and they fled,” his statement to Jagadhri City police reads.

Gurdayal further said that a case under sections 323, 325, 307 and 34 was registered against them earlier and murder charges have been added.

“Khan suffered excess bleeding in the head and died during treatment in Chandigarh. Khan had threatened them for thrashing his friends earlier, but was also trying to resolve the dispute. This must be the reason they were having a grudge on Khan. Further probe is underway and no arrest has been made so far,” the police official said.