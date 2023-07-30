3 days on, 3 migrant labourers held for Kurukshetra retired teacher’s murder

Three days after a 60-year-old retired teacher was found murdered at her residence in Kurukshetra, police arrested three migrant labourers for the crime.

Three days after a 60-year-old retired teacher was found murdered at her residence in Kurukshetra, police arrested three migrant labourers for the crime.

Police said the accused, identified as Mohit Kumar and Sanjit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh and Abhishek Kumar of Bihar, had executed the crime with the intention of robbery.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Bhoria said one of the accused, Mohit, had painted the house of the victim, Nirmala Devi, a few months ago. They knew that she and her husband, Dev Raj, lived alone in the house.

The couple’s son had passed away a few years ago while their daughter was settled in Mumbai.

On July 26, around 12.20pm, the trio entered the house when the victim was alone at home and attacked her on the face, shoulder and arm with a sharp-edged weapon. They later decamped with cash and jewellery from the house.

The woman’s body was found with her throat slit, when her husband returned home.

The case was registered on the statement of the victim’s brother.

Thanesar city police station in-charge Dinesh Rana said statement of the victim’s husband has been recorded and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from the possession of the three accused.

