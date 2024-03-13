Three held for snatching 11 lakh from collection agent at Chandigarh mall

A former employee of a Nexus Elante Mall store and her two accomplices were arrested for robbing ₹11.14 lakh from a cash collection agent inside the mall on Monday evening. A security guard nabbed one of the accused from the spot, while the two others were arrested later. The accused were stopped by an alert security guard, who managed to nab Rahul and hand him over to the police. (HT)

The trio has been identified as Jasleen Kaur of Sector 36, Rahul of Kajheri and Rupinder Singh of Phase 3B1, Mohali.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They targeted the victim, Sukhbir Singh, who works at the Hitachi Cash Management Company, Industrial Area, Phase 7, Mohali, when he and his team had come to the mall for collection.

The victim was headed back to the company vehicle in an elevator when Rahul and Rupinder robbed him of two bags containing ₹5.8 lakh and ₹5.34 lakh. One of them followed him into the elevator and blinded him with pepper spray. His accomplice was waiting at the lower floor, while Jasleen was waiting in a car outside the mall.

Rahul and Rupinder attacked the victim when he tried to get the bags back, and also took his wallet and Aadhaar card.

The accused, however, were stopped by an alert security guard, who managed to nab Rahul and hand him over to the police. After questioning him, cops arrested the other two and recovered the stolen money.

Investigators said Jasleen, who worked at the mall in the past, had hatched the robbery plan as she had information about the cash collection process. The trio had conducted recce for two weeks before executing the robbery. Rahul works as a driver, while Rupinder is a contractor with a Mohali-based transport company.

A case was registered under Sections 394 (robbery), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.