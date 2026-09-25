Three held with 6kg heroin in Ferozepur

The police on Thursday arrested three persons and seized over 6kg of heroin in connection with an alleged cross-border drug smuggling network, Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

The police recovered 6.255 kg of heroin and two motorcycles from the accused’s possession.

The action followed a tip-off received by the CIA staff, Zira, on September 22 about the movement of a heroin consignment near Chogathe Wala village. “Acting on the information, a police team arrested Sukhchain Singh, 40, of Jakhrawan village and Resham Singh alias Kakkar, 54, of Bhala Faraiya Mall from Dana Mandi, Sadhu Shah Wala,” police said.

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The police recovered 6.255 kg of heroin and two motorcycles from the accused’s possession. An FIR was registered at Arif Ke police station under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the heroin had allegedly been brought from Pakistan through a drone and was subsequently distributed through a local network,” the SSP said.

Police later also identified Jivan Nabh alias Jogi, 25, of Langheana Basti Jhuggian as another alleged member of the network. He was arrested on September 24.

According to the SSP, Satnam Singh alias Satti of Jakhrawan, along with a juvenile, allegedly coordinated the cross-border supply.

Further investigation and questioning of the arrested accused are underway to establish the network’s links and identify other persons allegedly involved in the smuggling operation, Sidhu said.

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