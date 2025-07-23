Three kanwariyas held for thrashing youth in Punjab's Zirakpur

Tensions erupted on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway near Singhpura Chowk on Tuesday morning after a youth was allegedly assaulted by a group of kanwariyas, resulting in a head injury. The incident led to chaos in the area and prompted an immediate police response. Locals managed to catch three of the attackers and handed them over to the Zirakpur police. (HT photo for representation)

The victim, Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Nagla village, was reportedly riding his motorcycle to work in Aero City, Mohali, when his bike accidentally brushed past a group of kanwariyas walking along the highway. According to eyewitnesses and Ramandeep’s statement, despite his immediate apology, the situation quickly escalated.

A group of kanwariyas allegedly attacked him with sticks and fists, injuring him in the middle of the road. As the scuffle broke out, several bystanders gathered at the spot. Some intervened to stop the violence, during which several kanwariyas fled, leaving behind their belongings used for the pilgrimage.

Locals managed to catch three of the attackers and handed them over to the Zirakpur police. Ramandeep Singh was rushed to Dhakoli hospital, where doctors administered six stitches to his head.

ASI Raj Kumar, the investigating officer from Zirakpur police station, confirmed the incident. “We received information about the clash at around 10 am and responded promptly. Three Kanwariyas were taken into custody. However, later in the day, a mutual settlement was reached between both parties, and the detained individuals were released,” he said.