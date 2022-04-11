Three killed, 30 injured in road mishaps in Himachal’s Una, Chamba

Three people were killed and 30 injured in three road accidents in Himachal’s Una and Chamba district on Sunday.

In the first mishap, a 17-year-old girl was killed and 15 injured after a goods carrier carrying pilgrims rolled plunged into a gorge at Ghaluwal in Haroli subdivision of Una district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Sakshi. The victims belonged to the Dhamandri village of the district and were going to immerse offering material for Navratri in the Swan River at Deoli.

DSP Haroli Anil Patial said the driver lost control off the wheel when some bagger children came in front of the vehicle. The drive lost the control in a bid to save them.

The injured have been admitted to the Regional Hospital Una.

In another accident in the same area, 14 people were injured after a SUV and a pickup truck had a head on collision.

The police said that the pickup jeep driver lost control on the wheel after a child suddenly came in front of the vehicle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two killed in Chamba

Third mishap took place at Jhumhar in Chamba district where two people were killed and one injured after the car they were traveling in skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Emergency workers reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and rushed the injured to the hospital where two people were declared dead on arrival. The victims were yet to be identified.

Police have registered cases under relevant laws and further investigations are on.