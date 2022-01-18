Three killed in landslide in Himachal’s Sirmaur district

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three persons were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Monday. The victims were identified as Kahan Chand of Uttarakhand and Jitender Singh and Ashok of Rajasthan
Published on Jan 18, 2022
ByPress Trust of India, Shimla

Three persons were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Monday, a senior state Disaster Management Department official said. The victims were identified as Kahan Chand of Uttarakhand and Jitender Singh and Ashok of Rajasthan, the official said, adding they were hit by boulders during the landslide near Menus Road on Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib National Highway number 707.

The Sirmaur district administration sent sub-divisional magistrate and patwari to the accident site and the bodies were sent to Ronat in Shallai and Chopal for autopsy, he added.

