Three members of vehicle lifting gang arrested in Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police have arrested three members of an interstate vehicle-lifting gang and have recovered two cars and eight motorcycles from them.

With their arrest, the police claim to have solved four cases of vehicle theft and two cases of burglary.

Police officials said that they received a tip off that two of the accused were present near Grain Market in Sector 39. The accused, Abrar Khan, 36, of Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, and Aslam, 52, of Gyaspur Colony, Ludhiana, were arrested. The duo was travelling on a stolen motorcycle, which they were going to sell for scrap to a dealer in Maloya.

The scrap dealer Kalil Ahmed, 55, of Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, was also arrested. Two dismantled stolen cars were recovered from him. The bullet motorcycle had been stolen in December 2020, the police said.

On further interrogation, a total six cases were worked out and 10 vehicles were recovered. While four of the vehicles recovered including three motorcycles and a Honda City sedan have been linked to cases registered in the city, the six other vehicles weren’t accounted for. Further, some gold ornaments that were also stolen from the city in two thefts on June 29 and August 28 this year were also recovered.

Talking about their modus operandi, officials privy to the matter said that Abrar used to steal the vehicles and dispose of them with Aslam’s help. Aslam used to find willing scrap dealers.

Abrar had already been arrested by Chandigarh Police in 16 house theft and motor vehicle theft cases while Aslam was arrested earlier for a vehicle theft case.