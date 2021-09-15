Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three members of vehicle lifting gang arrested in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Three members of vehicle lifting gang arrested in Chandigarh

With their arrest, the Chandigarh Police claim to have solved four cases of vehicle lifting and two cases of burglary
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Out of 10 vehicles recovered, four including three motorcycles and a Honda City sedan have been linked to cases registered in Chandigarh, while six other vehicles weren’t accounted for. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police have arrested three members of an interstate vehicle-lifting gang and have recovered two cars and eight motorcycles from them.

With their arrest, the police claim to have solved four cases of vehicle theft and two cases of burglary.

Police officials said that they received a tip off that two of the accused were present near Grain Market in Sector 39. The accused, Abrar Khan, 36, of Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, and Aslam, 52, of Gyaspur Colony, Ludhiana, were arrested. The duo was travelling on a stolen motorcycle, which they were going to sell for scrap to a dealer in Maloya.

The scrap dealer Kalil Ahmed, 55, of Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, was also arrested. Two dismantled stolen cars were recovered from him. The bullet motorcycle had been stolen in December 2020, the police said.

On further interrogation, a total six cases were worked out and 10 vehicles were recovered. While four of the vehicles recovered including three motorcycles and a Honda City sedan have been linked to cases registered in the city, the six other vehicles weren’t accounted for. Further, some gold ornaments that were also stolen from the city in two thefts on June 29 and August 28 this year were also recovered.

RELATED STORIES

Talking about their modus operandi, officials privy to the matter said that Abrar used to steal the vehicles and dispose of them with Aslam’s help. Aslam used to find willing scrap dealers.

Abrar had already been arrested by Chandigarh Police in 16 house theft and motor vehicle theft cases while Aslam was arrested earlier for a vehicle theft case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Minorities 100% secure under Modi govt, says NCM chief Lalpura

llegal immigration racket busted in Jalandhar, 2 travel agents held

Chandigarh: GMSH told to conduct night inspections

39 fresh infections, one Covid death in Punjab
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP