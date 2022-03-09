Three months on, Chandigarh MoH post remains vacant
Over three months after the UT administration repatriated medical officer of health (MoH) Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring in November 2021 over Chandigarh’s poor show in Swachh Survekshan 2021, the post still remains vacant.
The reason: Punjab has not responded to the request of the UT administration to send a panel of names of Punjab-cadre officers for the post.
Traditionally, the MoH is from Punjab. “As per convention, the post is filled by a Punjab-cadre officer, though there is no rule regarding it. If Punjab fails to recommend names, the administration will have to explore the option of either a Haryana or UT-cadre officer,” said a senior UT official.
Crucial to the working of MC, the MoH heads a number of important functional areas, including sanitation, solid waste management, stray dog management, including dog sterilisation, cattle pounds, and prevention and management of diseases like dengue. Slaughter houses also come under the officer’s purview.
“The post is important from the public welfare point of view also, as most of its functions directly impact the residents’ well-being. The absence of the MoH is acutely hampering the MC’s work, particularly, its attempt to regain the lost prestige in the Swachh Survekshan,” said the official.
The delay in appointment of the MoH comes in the backdrop of the recent controversy over the appointment of a UT-cadre IAS officer as the managing director of the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO).
The UT administration and even the central government came under criticism for “overlooking Punjab’s claim to the post” and appointing a UT-cadre officer. The administration has defended its action claiming that a number of reminders were sent to Punjab for a panel of officers’ names for the post, but it didn’t materialise.
MC is also awaiting a panel from Haryana for the post of superintending engineer (public health).
