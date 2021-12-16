Three open-air gyms inaugurated in Mohali

Former Punjab health minister and local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday inaugurated three open-air gyms in Phase 7, Mohali.

Sidhu said amid Covid-19, exercise has become very important for people to enhance their internal immunity to fight such diseases.

Keeping this in mind, the Mohali municipal corporation is setting up open-air gyms in different parks, he said.

Two men held for gambling

Two men have been arrested for gambling in public places in Chandigarh. Sanjay Bansal of Sector 32 was arrested in Ram Darbar. Police recovered ₹51,250 from him. Anil Kumar of Nayagoan was arrested in Sector 37, and ₹3,050 were seized from him. Both were later released on bail.

City to host 3x3 Pro Basketball League

The Basketball Federation of India and 3x3 Pro Basketball League Indian Sub-continent (3BL) on Wednesday signed a contract to promote the sport in India. The 3BL Season 3 will be held from March 5 to 27 in Chandigarh, in which 18 franchises (12 for men and six for women) will compete.

Memorial lecture held at PU

Panjab University’s physics department organised the sixth Professor BM Anand Memorial Lecture virtually on Wednesday. Prof S Ramakrishnan, director, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, delivered a talk on “achieving ultra-low temperatures and physics at those temperatures” and described superconductivity.

Haryana guv praises social organisations

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, while chairing the valedictory session of 26th state-level Ambulances Completion on Wednesday, said that social services rendered by St John’s and Red Cross societies is commendable. Dattatreya also said that due to concerted efforts of the Union and state government, Haryana’s sex ratio has improved from 871 in 2015 to 904 now.