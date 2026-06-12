Three run over by SUV in Panipat; foul play suspected

A day after three friends were allegedly run over and killed by a Scorpio SUV in Panipat district, their families on Thursday claimed that the incident was a targeted murder linked to an illegal mining dispute, which had initially been perceived as a road accident.

Families said that the victim Narendra, a property dealer, had allegedly been at odds with the villagers, who suspected him of informing the mining department about their illegal mining activities. (HT Photo for representation)

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The victims, Narendra Gahlayan (46), Vinod (48), and Anip (36), were all residents of Dikadla village in Samalkha subdivision of the district.

Police said that the incident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday on the Dikadla Aata Road in Samalkha, when the three friends were returning back from the fields and were hit by the SUV.

On Thursday, as locals gathered at the crime spot in the presence of forensic teams, the families claimed that the suspects deliberately rammed their vehicle into them, to kill them. DSP Narendra Kadiyan said that the men were taken to civil hospital for treatment but were declared dead.

SP Bhupinder Singh said that it was informed to the police as an accident, but since it was a fatal accident, several police teams visited the spot and suspected foul play. “As evidence and inputs were gathered, it was found that they were deliberately hit by the driver. We’ve recovered the damaged vehicle,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Families said that the victim Narendra, a property dealer, had allegedly been at odds with the villagers, who suspected him of informing the mining department about their illegal mining activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Families said that the victim Narendra, a property dealer, had allegedly been at odds with the villagers, who suspected him of informing the mining department about their illegal mining activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Narendra’s brother Virender told the police that he briefly regained consciousness at the crime spot and identified several individuals whom he accused of intentionally targeting him due to the ongoing dispute.

SP said that based on the complaint, a murder case was registered against nine men of the same village. “The suspects are still at large. Our police teams are making efforts to arrest them after which the reason will be clarified,” he added.