Three-tier security in Kashmir for Independence Day

On the Independence Day, there will be three tier security around the venues where the parades will be held, especially at Bakshi stadium in Srinagar, where lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl Tricolour, said divisional commissioner VK Bidhuri.

School students in traditional Kashmiri attire performing during the full dress rehearsal at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

He added that there will be no restrictions or internet ban in the Valley.

“All arrangements have been made for smooth and secure Independence day parades and we are expecting huge participation from people,” he said.

Main function in Bakshi Stadium after 5 years

The main function will be held at Bakshi stadium. Independence day parade will be held at the stadium after five years as it was closed in 2018 for renovation. The functions were held at SK Stadium in Sonwar.

From 2005, internet across the Valley used to remain shut on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of security measures. From past two years, there haven’t been any restrictions on internet on Independence Day and Republic Day.

Three tier security will be deployed across Kashmir on the Independence Day and drones will be used for surveillance around the venues where parades will be held on Tuesday.

Additional director general of police Vijay Kumar said that security forces will be used for three tier security arrangements. “Drone surveillance will be in place and security arrangements will be made in a way that common people do not face problems.”

On Sunday, J&K Police and security forces, with students, had a full-dress rehearsal of Independence Day parade. On the occasion, various colourful cultural programmes were also presented by the artists and students of various schools and colleges.

In Srinagar, a colourful full-dress rehearsal and cultural programmes were held at Bakshi Stadium where divisional VK Bidhuri and additional director general of police Vijay Kumar were chief guests.

Kashmir divisional commissioner hoisted the Tricolour.