Three unvaccinated people succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity

After reporting no Covid-related death for the past three days, the tricity lost three more people to the virus on Tuesday.

Two people died in Mohali district that had logged no death for 18 days, while one death was reported in Chandigarh after a gap of three days.

Two of the three deceased were senior citizens – an 89-year-old man from Manimajra, Chandigarh, and a 75-year-old woman from Kharar, Mohali.

The third patient was a 40-year-old man from Bhankarpur village in Dera Bassi. All three were not vaccinated for protection against Covid-19.

The 89-year-old man was also suffering from severe acute respiratory syndrome and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

While the tricity had recorded five Covid deaths in June, the number climbed to 13 in July and the toll has reached three in just first two days of August.

304 people test positive

Meanwhile, the tricity found 304 people positive for the virus on Tuesday.

On Monday, 162 people were found infected amid low testing over the weekend.

Apart from Monday, the tricity has been logging over 300 cases everyday since July 26.

On Tuesday, Mohali led the daily tally with 121 new infections, followed by Chandigarh with 101 and Panchkula with 82.

The fresh cases took tricity’s active caseload to 2,085. At 936, Chandigarh has the maximum number of infected patients. Another 734 people are still recuperating in Mohali and 415 in Panchkula.