Three-day winter session of Himachal Pradesh assembly from Dec 22

The three-day winter session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held at the Vidhan Sabha Tapovan Complex near Dharamshala from December 22 to 24.

The first day of the session will see newly elected members take oath of office. Pro-tem speaker Chaudhary Chander Kumar will administer the oath.

The assembly will elect the Speaker and deputy Speaker on the second day, while governor RV Arlekar will address the new assembly on the concluding day. Since the session is being held immediately after the formation of the government, no business will be conducted.

Thanksgiving rally in Dharamshala

The Congress has planned a thanksgiving rally in Dharamshala to express gratitude to people of the state, particularly Kangra, for giving it the mandate.

The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member House on December 8. In Kangra, it won 10 of the 15 assembly segments, which helped it form the government. Party workers will accord a welcome to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on his appointment as chief minister.

Cabinet expansion after assembly session

Sukhu said that the cabinet expansion will be held after the winter session. Speaking to journalists in Delhi, the chief minister said that the cabinet expansion will be done after discussion with the party high command.

Senior leaders are lobbying for ministerial berths, delaying cabinet formation.

As per the 91st Amendment Act, the total number of ministers shall not exceed 15% of the total number of members in the House. After the appointment of the CM and deputy CM, only 10 ministerial berths have to be filled.

Kangra is likely to be represented by three ministers in the cabinet. Shimla will also get two to three ministers, while one minister each will be made from among the MLAs from Sirmaur, Kullu, Kinnaur and Solan districts.

