Tibetan freedom activist completes 127-day Himalayan walk

Tibetan freedom activist and writer Tenzin Tsundue has completed his epic walk, traversing one Union territory and four Himalayan states, to raise awareness about 70 years of Chinese occupation in Tibet, and the security threat it poses to India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tsundue had left Dharamshala on August 14 for a ‘Walking the Himalayas’ expedition. He started his journey from Leh traversed Himachal, Uttrakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal using local transport and mostly walking through the villages remote nomadic regions and border area before returning to Dharamshala on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old activist said that during this journey, spanning 127 days and covering around 20,000km, he realised that the common people in the border regions have little to no awareness about China’s expansionist policies, and its current activities across the borders. “They had been left shocked by the Galwan Valley Clash between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army in 2020, which had left 20 Indian soldiers dead,” he said.

The activist had brought a projector, sound box and bed sheet screen with him, which he used to screen the film, ‘Escape of The Dalai Lama’ around 100 times. “This film explains the Chinese occupation of Tibet and Chinese military pressure across the Himalayan borders,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}