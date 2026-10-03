Strengthening the Tibetan community in exile, pursuing the Middle-Way Policy and countering the Chinese government’s interference in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, are among the key priorities outlined by the Tibetan government-in-exile in its new five-year (2026-31) vision paper.

It claims that the Chinese Communist government, solely for its political gains, is meddling in the fundamental doctrines of reincarnation, fabricating the history and process of recognising the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation. (HT Photo for representation)

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The vision paper, unveiled recently by the 17th Kashag (cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), sets out its overall position and long-term priorities, with the administration saying it will continue to pursue a peaceful and negotiated resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict through the Middle-Way Policy, besides securing recognition of Tibet’s historical status.

“We will urge free and democratic nations to recognise and support Tibet’s historical status and its standing under international law in line with the United States’ position. At the same time, we will emphasise that Tibetans are not only victims of the Chinese Communist government’s atrocities but also crucial partners in encouraging positive change in China,” the document states.

The Tibetan government-in-exile, in its vision paper, has said it will continue international advocacy for Tibet, strengthen engagement with Chinese people and other communities affected by policies of the Chinese government. It will also continue efforts to counter what it describes as “Chinese government interference in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama”.

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{{^usCountry}} It claims that the Chinese Communist government, solely for its political gains, is meddling in the fundamental doctrines of reincarnation, fabricating the history and process of recognising the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation. “Over 38 free countries have supported our position on the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Building on this support, we will continue to expose the Chinese Communist government’s schemes to the international community and urge it never to accept or endorse them,” the vision paper reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It claims that the Chinese Communist government, solely for its political gains, is meddling in the fundamental doctrines of reincarnation, fabricating the history and process of recognising the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation. “Over 38 free countries have supported our position on the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Building on this support, we will continue to expose the Chinese Communist government’s schemes to the international community and urge it never to accept or endorse them,” the vision paper reads. {{/usCountry}}

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The government-in-exile also plans to strengthen its Permanent Strategy Committee, advocacy networks and communication systems while developing strategies to create fresh momentum for dialogue. It notes that nine rounds of Sino-Tibetan dialogue were held between 2002 and 2010 and says resolving the conflict through peaceful negotiations remains a fundamental commitment.

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“Regardless of the Chinese Communist government’s temporary outlook and mind-set, resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict through peaceful negotiations remains our fundamental commitment. Our primary responsibility is to create fresh momentum and opportunities for dialogue,” it states.

“The Chinese Communist government continues to pursue policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan identity inside Tibet. It has also enacted the so-called “Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress”, which came into effect on July 1, 2026. At this critical juncture, when the survival of the Tibetan people is at stake, our most urgent responsibility is to consolidate the strength of the administration and the public to confront these policies,” the document states.

A major focus of the new vision paper is strengthening the Tibetan community in exile through social welfare, education, language preservation and economic self-reliance. CTA has proposed measures to empower women and youth, improve support for elderly and vulnerable people, strengthen healthcare and preventive care, and create greater opportunities through vocational training, job placement, agriculture, tourism and local businesses.

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The document also calls for the progressive consolidation of Tibetan schools in India, based on birth rates, student enrolment and the requirements of individual educational bodies. The CTA’s department of education will hold consultations with educational institutions before implementing a phased consolidation plan aimed at avoiding duplication and wastage of resources. At the same time, the government-in-exile plans to strengthen the use and development of the Tibetan language and script.