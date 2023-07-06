Waiting to head home, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama turns 88

Hoping to return to his homeland, Tibetan spiritual leader in exile, the 14th Dalai Lama, turned 88 years old on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu felicitating Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his birthday at Tsuglakhang Temple at McLeodganj near Dharamshala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering at Tsuglakhang Temple at McLeodganj near Dharamshala on the occasion, the sikyong (President) of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, urged China to abandon its iron-fist policy towards Tibet and pursue the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict through constructive dialogue with the envoys of the Dalai Lama. Lamenting the repressive state of affairs in Tibet, “where Tibetans are not even allowed to possess images of the Dalai Lama, let alone celebrate his birthday”, Tsering said: “Such a comprehensive denial of basic human rights is a grave violation that cannot be overlooked.”

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was the guest of honour, greeted the Dalai Lama and looked on as Tibetan leaders highlighted their leader’s call for conflict resolution, religious harmony and environmental protection. “In these tumultuous times, the Dalai Lama has been a steadfast guide for Tibetans, showing them the path of non-violence. The middle way policy, adopted by the Central Tibetan Administration in 1997, can expedite the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict,” Tsering said, urging the leadership in China to “forsake the allure of financial and military might. Embrace true national dignity by engaging in sincere dialogue and trust-building, rather than resorting to repression and dominance dictated by the majority.”

In his address, chief minister Sukhu highlighted the deep-rooted relationship the people of the Tibetan community and Himachal Pradesh shared over the past seven decades. He assured the Tibetan people of the state Congress government’s helping hand for their welfare. “Everyone can draw inspiration from the teachings and experiences of the Dalai Lama by incorporating his thoughts into their lives on the path of spirituality. The Dalai Lama as an embodiment of non-violence, compassion, and brotherhood, a harbinger of love, peace, and fraternity worldwide,” he added.

Hundreds of Tibetans, including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign followers, of the Dalai Lama gathered at the event and paid obeisance to the aging spiritual head.

Born as Tenzin Gyatso on July 6, 1935, in a humble farming family at Taktser village in the Amdo province of China-occupied Tibet, the 14th Dalai Lama’s life has been one of extraordinary resilience and unwavering dedication. Following the unsuccessful uprising against the Chinese occupation in 1959, the Dalai Lama sought refuge in India, where he set up the government-in-exile in Dharamsala, and became the global face of the struggle and a beacon of hope for thousands of Tibetans who followed him on his journey. Though the Dalai Lama had anticipated a temporary exile, Beijing’s control over Tibet has only strengthened, making his return to his homeland increasingly impossible.

