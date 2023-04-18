Tibetan Youth Congress, Dharmashala locals march in solidarity with Dalai Lama

Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) along with students’ groups from Spiti, Kinnaur and other areas of Himalayan region and local residents carried out a protest march to express solidarity with the Dalai Lama, who has been at the centre of a controversy over a video of him kissing a boy went viral.

Tibetan Youth Congress, students’ groups from Spiti, Kinnaur and local residents during the protest march that began from McLeodganj and concluded in Dharamshala. (HT Photo)

The protest march, carried out from McLeodganj to Dharamshala in the afternoon heat, was also attended by Tibetan school students, monks and nuns.

Condemning media outlets for “misleading the public” and defaming the Dalai Lama, protesters demanded apologies.

TYC president Gompo Dhondup said they condemn the media and social media influencer for misjudging the Dalai Lama on the basis of a 5-second “edited” video.

“We have come to know that firstly the video was circulated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). They are expert in such propaganda and for the last six decades have been trying to defame His Holiness through every possible means,” he said, adding, “We are sad that media in this independent world including India maliciously covered this edited video.”

Dharamshala mayor leads local community

Dharamshala mayor Onkar Singh Nehria, who led the local community members during the protest march, said the Dalai Lama is the epitome of love and compassion and a revered spiritual leader world over.

“Whatever has been said to defame him, we people of Dharamshala and Himachal strongly condemn it,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, a prayer service was held by Tibetan Women’s Association (TWA) at Tsuglagkhang Temple in McLeodganj for the well-being of their spiritual leader. Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns and followers of the Dalai Lama had gathered at the temple to offer prayers.

TWA joint secretary Lhamo Chunzum the Dalai Lama is known for peace and humorous nature and has been travelling around the world to spread his message of peace, non-violence and compassion. The TWA also issued an official statement expressing solidarity with the Dalai Lama.

As per the reports posted on government-in-exile’s official social media handles, similar solidarity marches were held across India and in the world countries in support of the Dalai Lama.

