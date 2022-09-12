Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ticket sales for India-Australia T20 tie from Monday

Published on Sep 12, 2022 01:30 AM IST

Now, the online sale of tickets for the first T20 game between India and Australia will start at 11 am on Monday through Paytm and Paytm Insider apps, and www.insider.in. The student block tickets will be sold offline at the PCA counters. The dates will be announced shortly. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Due to national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, the ticket sales for the first T20 game between India and Australia, to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20, slated to start on Sunday was pushed to Monday by the organisers.

Now, the online sale of tickets will start at 11 am on Monday through Paytm and Paytm Insider apps, and www.insider.in. The student block tickets will be sold offline at the PCA counters. The dates will be announced shortly.

As per the revised rates, the tickets will cost as follows: Elite Lounge 7,500, Enclosures 10,000, Enclosures 7,500, Harbhajan Singh Stand 5,000, VIP (East) Block-1 1,500, Chair (West) Block 1,000, VIP (West) Block-2 1,500, Yuvraj Singh Stand 2,000, VIP (East) Block-2 1,500, Chair (East) Block 1,000, Chair (East) Block (Students ticket) 300.

