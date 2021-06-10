Tikri rape case: Main accused held from Bhiwani; 2 absconding

The primary accused wanted for the rape of a 25-year-old woman, who was assaulted by three people while travelling in a train from West Bengal to Tikri border to participate in the farm stir on May 28, was arrested in Bhiwani on Wednesday.

A reward of ₹25,000 each had been announced for the arrest of Anil Malik of New Delhi, and his associates Anup Chinaut of Hisar, and Ankush Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri. The victim had later succumbed to Covid at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on April 30.

Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Sharma, who is heading the SIT, said, “Anil will be produced before the court on Thursday and we will seek his remand. After interrogating 22 people, we learnt that Anil had raped the woman and Anup had supported him.”

“The third accused, Ankush, did not appear before the SIT for interrogation and his interim bail plea has been rejected by the court. One Yogita Suhag, had told the SIT that she had made a video of the victim, in which she had alleged that Anil had misbehaved with her when they were coming to Tikri,” the DSP said.