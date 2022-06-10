To tide over shortage, Shimla to get water on alternate days

In view of the prolonged dry spell and depleting supply from perennial sources, state capital Shimla is facing an acute water crisis to tide over which the authorities have decided to start rationing water. The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) will provide water to different localities in town on alternate days during the peak tourist season.

“We have resorted to water rationing due to the receding supply from the sources,” SJPNL additional general manager Anil Jaiswal said, adding, “So far from the forecast it appears that water rationing will not last long. There is a pre-monsoon forecast in the next few days.”

Shimla town draws 36 million litres of water a day against its capacity of 55 to 60 million litres. This is not the first time that the state capital has been hit by such a crisis. In 2018, city residents took to the streets as taps ran dry for almost 10 days.

This time, Himachal Pradesh received 94% deficit rainfall in April and March, while the rain deficit in May was 23% despite the eight wet spells. The state recorded the highest deficit rain of 79% in May 2012, while the deficit was 23% in 2011 and 2022.

Water sources and infrastructure

Shimla gets its water from six main water sources, namely Gumma, Giri, Seogh, Churat, Chairh, and Koti Brandi. Due to scanty rains, the water level receded up to 50% in the Giri river. Of the four pumps installed to lift water from the Giri, only two are functional.

At present, only 12 MLD water is being drawn from Giri, while water had dried up to 70% in Koti Brandi. Of the total installed capacity of 5 MLD, the SJPNL is drawing only 0.77 MLD of water.

Contingency plan and politics over water

There are many wards in Shimla, particularly the peripheral areas that have got water after four days and in some places, after a week.

“The water supply of the town has gone down but we keep directing SJPNL to keep up the supply. We have asked the Nigam to prepare a contingency plan in case it doesn’t rain soon,” said municipal corporation commissioner Ashish Kohli.

SJPNL general manager RK Verma called an emergency meeting of staff, directing them to ensure adequate water supply on alternate days. “Over the years, the government has done nothing except making tall claims. The reality on the ground is different. Shimla is heading for the water crisis, there is a problem with distribution, many wards are getting water after one week that that too only for few hours a day,” says former mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

The Congress has threatened an agitation against the water woes in Shimla. “If the water problem is not resolved, we will be forced to the gherao the municipal corporation office,” said Congress general secretary Yashwant Chajta.

Water rationing triggers panic among hoteliers

The water rationing has come as a shock to hoteliers in Shimla. These days, the town is witnessing a heavy tourist rush. The demand for water doubles up in the town as tourists rush to Shimla from neighbouring states for the weekend. The hotel occupancy in Shimla has gone up to 70%.

The HP Tourism Stake Holders Association president said: Purchasing water through tankers is expensive but all hotels are providing adequate supply to guests.”

