Today’s era belongs to OTT platforms: Zeenat Aman

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, on her maiden visit to Ludhiana on Thursday, said films, the way they are made, have technologically come a long way from the 70s and 80s, but today’s era ultimately belongs to OTT platforms.

“OTT platforms are ruling and as we all know, people prefer to watch what they want from the comfort of their homes after the pandemic,” she said at an event organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCIFLO) at Hyatt Regency.

She added that the best thing about OTTs is that everyone is getting work these days due to multiplicity of platforms available. The actress has recently completed work on two web series.

A trendsetter who dominated the 70s and the 80s with her glamour, she said unlike today, there were no gyms back then.

“Gyms were unheard of then, I used to walk and do freestyle exercises to stay in shape,” she added.

The actor said she lovesto gorge on delicacies of Punjab.

“The chaat available in Punjab is unlike anywhere else in the world, I just love the food here, especially chhole kulche and lassi,” she said.

The actress, acclaimed for several hits such as “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” “Qurbaani”, “Dhund”, “Don”, “Manoranjan” and “Yaadon Ki Baarat”, was known for doing unconventional and bold roles.

The FICCIFLO event included an interactive session, with the audience comprising a large number of women.

The actress narrated the story of her first breakthrough, when veteran actor Dev Anand offered her a role in “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” on seeing her dressed in a mini skirt and smoking a pipe.

“Films were never my first choice and purely an accident. I was modelling and wanted to pursue academics and had returned from California where I went to study on a scholarship. It happened by chance and the rest is history,” she said.

Some of the songs that were a rage of the 70s and 80s, featuring Aman, were also played on large screens during the event.