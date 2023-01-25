Told to lower music volume, 11 attack Kharar police team

Enraged over being told to lower the volume of a tractor’s music system, a group of men attacked the SHO of Sadar Kharar police station and his team in Kharar on late Monday night.

The SHO, sub-inspector Bhagatveer Singh, said he, along with his team, was out for patrolling around midnight. While returning from Desumajra to Sadar Kharar police station around 12.15 am, they spotted a tractor playing blaring music near the City Heart shopping complex.

They approached the two men riding the vehicle and asked them to lower the volume.

But instead of complying, they attacked him and his team. The accused also summoned their accomplices, who arrived at the scene in two cars.

They attacked his team and one of them was about to stab him with a knife, but his gunman restrained him, the SHO said. While the police team managed to nab the two men riding the tractor, the rest escaped in the cars.

The arrested accused, Maninderjit and Arshdeep, are residents of Chando Gobindgarh, Kharar.

Some of their accomplices were identified as Paramvir Singh, Harminder Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh, while four remain unidentified.

All accused were booked under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station.

Raids are underway to nab the absconding accused.