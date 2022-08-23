Toll mounts to 32, Himachal CM visits landslide-hit areas

As the death toll of rain-triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh rose to 32, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the affected areas in Mandi district on Monday.

Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release.

In Kasan village in Gohar sub-division, the chief minister visited the kin of the family of eight who was killed after their house collapsed after being hit by a landslide.

While assuring every possible assistance, the CM handed the family a sanction letter of relief amounting to ₹32 lakh. He said the state government will also provide assistance in constructing the houses.

“The state government is working diligently to ensure relief and rehabilitation, repair of damaged roads, uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity, availability of ration and medical assistance in disaster-hit areas,”he said.

He also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas, which were also hit by heavy rain and landslides in the Drang area. Three of a family were killed while three others are missing in the area.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, he handed them ₹12 lakh as assistance. He said that the repairs to damaged foot paths, bridges, and roads will be completed soon and directions had been given to the departments concerned in this regard.

MLAs Vinod Kumar, Inder Singh Gandhi and Jawahar Thakur, deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.