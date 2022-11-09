Top British General in Amritsar: Free to wear turban, other articles of faith: Major Gen Harvey on UK’s Sikh soldiers

The Sikhs are a part and parcel of United Kingdom’s (UK’s) defence forces and they are entitled to wear turban and other articles of faith. The role of the Sikh soldiers during the two World Wars was exemplary and many European countries owe their freedom to the brave soldiers from Punjab.

This was stated by UK Army’s Major General, Celia Jane Harvey who along with ten members on Wednesday, visited historic Khalsa College here and met the functionaries of the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC), said a press release issued by the institute. The top British General also remembered heroes of the epic battle of Saragarhi, while touring the Sikh History Research Centre at Khalsa College Public School.

During discussions with KCGC honourary secretary, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Major General Harvey showered praises at Sikh community which she said has earned respect worldwide for its bravery and immense sacrifices. “The Sikh soldiers have shed blood for the protection of the oppressed and helpless. They are referred as examples for bravery,” she said while remembering Saragarhi battle in which 21 Sikh soldiers confronted 10,000 Afghans.

Chhina said many Sikhs and Punjabis have settled abroad and have made a significant contribution to the prosperity of countries including UK, Canada and US. He also gave a detailed account of the Saragarhi battle and how Sikhs drew their power and sacrificing spirit from the lives of Gurus and Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Chairman of Saragarhi Foundation, Gurinder Pal Singh Josan, who was instrumental in bringing the UK delegation said the British Army officials wanted to interact with the Sikh intellectuals as they wanted Sikhs to follow their own ethos and traditions while serving in UK Defence Forces. He along with General Harvey honoured Chhina and Principal Khalsa College Dr Mehal Singh. The Khalsa College management also honoured the visiting delegates.

