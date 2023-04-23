Bypoll: On Eid, top politicians throng Jalandhar mosques

With campaigning for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection getting intense, top politicians from all the main outfits thronged mosques in Jalandhar to celebrate Eid with the Muslim community on Saturday.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during Eid celebrations at Eidgah Mosque in Jalandhar on Saturday. (PTI)

Eyeing to woo Muslim voters, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited the main mosque in Jalandhar’s Durga colony accompanied by party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Rana Warring, along with MLA Pargat Singh, was seen offering Namaz with the people in a mosque in the Jalandhar Cantonment area.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with other senior leaders and party candidate Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, visited Bilal Mosque in Jalandhar West constituency.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said such festivals spread love and affection across the communities irrespective of their caste.

“I congratulate the people of Punjab and India on the eve of Eid. Punjab is the land of gurus and martyrs. Our gurus have taught us love, brotherhood, and to stand by the truth. That’s why the seeds of violence and hatred can never flourish here in Punjab,” Mann said.

Usually, the Punjab government organises a state-level function in the Muslim-dominated Malerkotla district but in wake of the byelection, the political leaders are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in Jalandhar. Last month, the leaders queued up in temples for Ram Navami celebrations.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection will be held on May 10.

Citing the example of two MPs from Punjab, Manish Tiwari from Anandpur Sahib and Mohammad Saddiq from Faridkot, Mann said that despite being a Sikh-dominated area, there are MPs from Hindu and Muslim communities because the people of Punjab don’t discriminate against anyone based on caste or religion. “This is the speciality of Punjab,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir said, “Such festivals should be celebrated with great fervour across the communities. My father, former CM Parkash Singh Badal, always told me to visit such places personally on these festivals.”

Raja Warring said his visit was apolitical and aimed at enjoying and celebrating the festival with the Muslim community.

