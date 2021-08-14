Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tortured by husband, Ludhiana woman jumps to death from second floor of house
Tortured by husband, Ludhiana woman jumps to death from second floor of house

Called her father in Delhi a day before taking the extreme step, stating that she cannot bear the torture anymore
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The woman’s father said his son-in-law’s anger issues were out of control. (Representative photo)

Facing her husband’s violent behaviour for years, a 40-year-old woman jumped to death from the second floor of their house in Urban Estate, Dugri, on Wednesday.

On a complaint by the woman’s father, the Dugri police have booked her husband for abetment to suicide. A garment trader, he remains on the run.

The complainant, who lives in Punjabi Bagh Colony, Delhi, told the police that his daughter got married on February 2, 2001, and had a 17-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.

He alleged that his son-in-law had anger issues and used to beat her up her over petty issues. He would also not allow her to meet her relatives. “He would even condemn her to die, which my daughter shared with me several times,” the father alleged.

On August 10, when his son-in-law, his uncle and another relative were visiting him in Delhi, he counselled him to mend his ways and not harass his daughter. Later in the evening, he received a call from his crying daughter who said she cannot bear the torture anymore.

The next day, he got a call from his daughter’s neighbour, who informed that she had jumped off the second floor of their house and was admitted to a private hospital in Model Town. She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

“We have booked the deceased’s husband under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest,” said ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case. He added that when the woman took the extreme step, her children were present at home.

Was facing domestic abuse for years

The woman’s father said his son-in-law’s anger issues were out of control. Two years ago, while his daughter was boarding her children on the school bus, he took offence to her untied hair and brutally dragged her back to the house by her hair. Even then his daughter had tried to end her life, but survived. No police complaint was filed in the matter.

