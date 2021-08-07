Tough action for delay in delivery of public service: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed chief commissioner of Right to Service Commission TC Gupta to take firm action against the officers against whom the commission is receiving complaints over delay in delivery of public service to eligible person within the notified time limit.

Khattar said the CM grievance redressal and monitoring system (CM window) and the Right to Service Commission will work in tandem to address the grievances of people.

This decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the CM on Thursday, an official said.

Now, complaints related to 338 services coming to CM window will be sent to the Right to Service Commission after which the commission will take action against officers who do not provide services within the speculated time limit.