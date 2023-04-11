Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held for murder bid in Karnal

Two held for murder bid in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 11, 2023 12:27 AM IST

The accused held for allegedly firing at the owner of a tour and travel firm in Nissing town in Karnal district have been identified as Amanpreet Gill of Assandh and Harshdeep of Ambala

The Police have arrested two persons for allegedly firing at the owner of a tour and travel firm in Nissing town in Karnal district on March 28.

Additional superintendent of police Karnal Pushpa Khatri said the special unit of the Karnal police recovered one illegal country-made pistol, three live cartridges, one motorcycle and two mobile phones from the two accused. (Getty Image)

The accused have been identified as Amanpreet Gill of Assandh and Harshdeep of Ambala.

Additional superintendent of police Karnal Pushpa Khatri said that the special unit of the Karnal police arrested the accused from the Assandh on Sunday and the police also recovered one illegal country-made pistol, three live cartridges, one motorcycle and two mobile phones from them.

She said that on March 28 evening, two unidentified miscreants had entered the office of the victim, Balbir Singh, and shot at him. He suffered two bullet injuries. The miscreants also took away around 35,000-40,000 cash from the victim’s drawer. A case was registered under sections 452, 307, 379B, 506, and 34 of the IPC and Arms Act at Nissing police station.

Khatri said that the accused worked for Daljeet Singh alias Babbar of Yamunanagar who currently resides in the USA. “The accused have already committed three similar firing incidents at Ambala, Ladwa and Yamunanagar since January 2022, the ASP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police case ipc accused victim cash motorcycle owner office usa ambala balbir singh yamunanagar firing karnal district
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP