Two held for murder bid in Karnal

The Police have arrested two persons for allegedly firing at the owner of a tour and travel firm in Nissing town in Karnal district on March 28.

Additional superintendent of police Karnal Pushpa Khatri said the special unit of the Karnal police recovered one illegal country-made pistol, three live cartridges, one motorcycle and two mobile phones from the two accused. (Getty Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Amanpreet Gill of Assandh and Harshdeep of Ambala.

Additional superintendent of police Karnal Pushpa Khatri said that the special unit of the Karnal police arrested the accused from the Assandh on Sunday and the police also recovered one illegal country-made pistol, three live cartridges, one motorcycle and two mobile phones from them.

She said that on March 28 evening, two unidentified miscreants had entered the office of the victim, Balbir Singh, and shot at him. He suffered two bullet injuries. The miscreants also took away around ₹35,000-40,000 cash from the victim’s drawer. A case was registered under sections 452, 307, 379B, 506, and 34 of the IPC and Arms Act at Nissing police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khatri said that the accused worked for Daljeet Singh alias Babbar of Yamunanagar who currently resides in the USA. “The accused have already committed three similar firing incidents at Ambala, Ladwa and Yamunanagar since January 2022, the ASP added.