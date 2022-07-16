Tout arrested for taking 4,500 bribe at Ambala Tehsil office

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a tout for accepting ₹4,500 as bribe from a resident for providing a copy of a land registry at the Ambala Tehsil office.

The accused was identified as Gagandeep, alias Gagan, a resident of Manakpur village in Ambala City.

Inspector Ram Phal of the Vigilance Bureau said Gagandeep was caught accepting the bribe near the revenue department’s HRA branch at the Tehsil office.

Ashok Kumar, DIG, Vigilance Ambala Range, said a team of five officials and a witness was constituted under a duty magistrate to lay the trap.

“He had sought ₹5,000 from the complainant, Ashwani Kumar, to provide an attested copy of a land registry and took ₹500 as advance. He was a regular at the office and even had access to the official records through his contacts at the office,” inspector Phal said, adding that he will be presented before a court on Saturday and all such connections will be probed.

