Chandigarh sees trace rain, more in store today

: Trace rain was recorded in the city on Sunday while more rain is likely on Monday and Tuesday as per the India meteorological department (IMD).

Visitors enjoying lemon water due to hot weather at Sector 17 plaza in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With a western disturbance active in the region formed from cyclone Biparjoy, trace rain was recorded during the day at the Sector 39 IMD observatory. Trace rain is less than 0.1 mm rain, and it is not included when the monthly rain is calculated.

Due to the cyclone’s effect, humidity also stayed high, between 51% and 68%. Chances of rain will continue till Tuesday and clear skies are expected till the weekend after that.

Meanwhile, due to cloudy weather, day temperature went down from 39.2°C on Saturday to 34°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature went up from 25.8°C on Saturday to 29.4°C on Sunday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 37°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C.

