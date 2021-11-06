Tracking Covid: Infection on the decline in Haryana for 25 weeks now

For the past eight weeks, the number of per-week active coronavirus infections has not touched the three-figure mark in Haryana, indicating a steep decline in the virus spread across state.

After going through the roof with over a lakh infection in May first week during the deadly second wave, the infection trajectory in Haryana has been on constant decline for 25 consecutive weeks now.

As per the health department statistics, the 95 active cases were reported last week (October 25-31). As on Friday, there are 15 districts which do not have a single active case. These include Hisar, Sonepat, Ambala, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh, Jind, Rewari, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri.

Data showed that the health officials tested 91,690 individuals, a per day average of about 18,000 samples during the last five days. As on Friday, there were 84 active cases across 22 districts, with Gurugram alone accounting for 56 infections.

The second wave of virus transmission during the devastating six-week period in April and May had thrown more than 4.21 lakh infections and over 4,200 fatalities in state.

As per the data, while the virus took 249 days to hit peak in November 2020 during the first wave, it took just 93 days to peak during the second wave this May, primarily due to the virulence of the highly-contagious delta variant of the virus.

The state has so far inoculated about 2.60 crore persons of which, more than 50% have got the first dose.