Trader’s murder in Ludhiana: Younger brother, accomplice arrested; 2 aides at large

Two days after a 36-year-old building materials trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, the victim’s younger brother and his accomplice were arrested on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, 28, victim Balkar Singh’s brother and Saurav Kumar. The axe used in the murder has been recovered from them. Their two other aides, Kuldeep Singh and Gauri, both residents of Jagirpur village, are at large.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said Gurdeep and Balkar were involved in a property dispute and the former had been planning the murder for the past one year. He had attempted to murder Balkar on December 8, 2021, but he survived and a case had been lodged against unidentified accused.

“Balkar was better off financially compared to his three brothers. His two other brothers worked at his store on Tajpur Road, while Gurdeep was a driver at a water treatment plant, where Saurav was his co-worker,” said the police commissioner.

“The four brothers owned a 600-square yard plot and Gurdeep was pressurising Balkar to sell it and give him his share, so he could go abroad. However, Balkar was waiting for the price of the plot to rise. Gurdeep, unwilling to wait anymore, hatched the conspiracy to kill Balkar,” he added.

Sharma said Gurdeep involved Saurav, Kuldeep and Gauri in the conspiracy and promised to pay them ₹5 lakh.

On Thursday night, Saurav called Balkar and asked to meet him near the banks of the Sutlej River in Rod village to check out a mining site from where sand can be extracted. When Balkar Singh reached the spot, the accused hacked him to death with an axe and fled.

Balkar is survived by his wife and three children.

21-year-old’s murder: Suspects confess to killing man to steal ₹5,000

Four days after a woman, her brother and their aide were arrested for murdering a 21-year-old man at Manewal village in Machhiwara by administering him with drugs, the suspects admitted to killing the victim to steal ₹5,000 from him.

One Manpreet Singh was found dead on July 19 at a field in the village, following which police arrested Beant Kaur, her brother Sarwan Singh and aide Gurlal Singh. Their accomplice, Kala, is on the run. Beant is already facing trial in four cases of drug peddling.

The accused told police that Manpreet had come to their home on July 19 to procure drugs and paid them ₹500. They noticed he had ₹5,000 in his pocket and they administered him with drugs to steal it, following which he died of an overdose and they dumped his body in a field.