Traditional sports also need to be promoted: Anurag Thakur

Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur said other states should take inspiration from Haryana to set up modern infrastructure to promote sports so that Centre and states can jointly realise the mission of promoting it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union minister visited Panchkula on Tuesday to watch the final match of girls kabaddi between Haryana and Maharashtra during the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

Thakur interacted with players of both the teams. Additional chief secretary (sports) Mahavir Singh and director (sports) Pankaj Nain were also present.

Thakur said in the history of Khelo India, the largest contingent of 8,500 players, technical teams, and coaches are visiting Haryana to participate in the fourth edition of this sports festival.

He said PM Narendra Modi dreamt of taking India forward in the field of sports and Khelo India Youth Games has become a significant part of this mission.

“If India has to progress in sports, along with Olympics, traditional sports will also have to be promoted. Realising the same, this time, five traditional games – Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamb and Yogasana – have been included in Khelo India Youth Games,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union minister said preparations have already been started for 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Some office bearers of Mission Olympics Committee are present in these games to select players and will further work on training them for national and international level games.

Thakur said even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the central government continued providing training and other facilities to players and as a result of that, the country won seven medals in the Olympics, 19 in the Paralympics, and 16 in Deaflympics. Also, by winning Thomas Cup, the players have made a mark on the world map, he said.