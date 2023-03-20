Traffic blockade leaves commuters high and dry in Ludhiana

Commuters heading towards different parts of the city through the Gill Chowk flyover near the bus stand were subjected to massive inconvenience on Monday as one side of the flyover was blocked for recarpeting the stretch.

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam due to recarpeting at the flyover near bus stand in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

The blockage from morning to around 5pm in the evening led to inconvenience to commuters due to traffic jams and clogging under the flyover and alternate routes.

As the flyover overpasses the railway tracks, the commuters were left high and dry as they struggled to find other routes to reach their destination.

On Sunday, the traffic heading towards the bus stand from Bharat Nagar Chowk was also diverted towards the Jawahar Nagar market to recarpet the flyover in front of the bus stand.

The work to relay the bitumen layer on the busy stretch which connects important areas including Partap Chowk, Cheema Chowk, Transport Nagar, Gill Chowk with bus stand and Ferozepur road was supposed to start from March 17 onwards, but was postponed due to the rains.

The work started on March 19 and is expected to continue for the next three to four days, as per the officials.

Simran Saluja, a resident of Arjun Nagar, said that he was stuck for over 30 minutes in the trafficjam.

He added that no directions for alternate routes and traffic police officials to guide the commuters were there.

Another resident Munish Kumar added that first the commuters faced traffic bottlenecks between Bharat Nagar Chowk to bus stand and then they met with the blockade on the flyover.

Assistant commissioner of police, (ACP, traffic-1) Charanjiv Lamba said that the advisory was issued by the traffic police before the start of the work and people were advised to avoid the route.

He said that traffic police personnel to manage the traffic have been deployed.